Robin Autopilot
Robotic lawn care
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
4801 Spring Valley Rd., #20
Dallas, TX 75244
CEO
Justin Crandall
Initial Investment ⓘ
$54,850 - $108,450
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $29,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Robin Autopilot offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Robin Autopilot has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
13 hours
Classroom Training:
27 hours
Additional Training:
In franchise territory