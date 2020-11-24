2012
2019 (1 Years)
580 Cambridge St.
Cambridge, MA 02141
Christopher Vuk, CEO
Rock and Roll Daycare
$351,500 - $640,000
$150,000
$75,000
$49,500 - $49,500
7%
1%
Rock and Roll Daycare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, payroll
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
32 hours
82 hours