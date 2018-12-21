Roll'n Lobster Franchises LLC
Seafood food trucks
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
4416 W. 170th St., #B
Lawndale, CA 90260
CEO
Peter Crest
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,500 - $101,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1.5%
Roll'n Lobster Franchises LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Marketing Support
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
14 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5