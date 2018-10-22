Romeo's Pizza
Pizza, subs, wings, salads, appetizers
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
1113 Medina Rd., #200
Medina, OH 44256
CEO
Ryan Rose
Initial Investment ⓘ
$128,000 - $403,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Romeo's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
204 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 25