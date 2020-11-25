2011
2020 (0 Years)
2770 Main St., #168
Frisco, TX 75034
Oleg Shtereb, President
Roofing Giant
$57,050 - $84,500
$50,000
$15,000
$35,000 - $35,000
6%
1%
Roofing Giant has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
20 hours
20 hours