Runningboards Marketing
Advertising

About
Founded

2018

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

19138 US Rte. 11
Watertown, NY 13601

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$71,500 - $254,900

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Runningboards Marketing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

16 hours

Classroom Training:

24 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $71,500 High - $254,900
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 2nd, 2019
Updated: July 2nd, 2019