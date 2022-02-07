Find out what franchise is right for you
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$47K - $202K
Units as of 2022
2 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About The Rush Coffee

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee
Founded
2017
Parent Company
The Rush Coffee Franchise Group LLC
Leadership
Claire Oksayan, Principal

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
2 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
251 N. City Dr., #128F
San Marcos, 92078
Corporate Address: The Rush Coffee

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Rush Coffee franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$47,100 - $202,300
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Rush Coffee landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
