The Rustic Brush
DIY studios
Founded
2017
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
9522 Huffmeister, #200
Houston, TX 77095
CEO
Sandi Flores
Parent Company
Rustic Brush Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$63,965 - $95,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $18,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Additional Training:
At grand opening
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10