Sam & Louie's
Italian restaurants/pizzerias
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
20507 Nicholas Cir., #106
Omaha, NB 68022
CEO
Michael Nolan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$327,500 - $468,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Sam & Louie's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
177 hours
Classroom Training:
29 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15