Sam's Cleaning & Hauling
Residential and commercial cleaning and junk removal

About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

1300 Bay Area Blvd., #150-37
Houston, TX 77062

CEO

Samar Halabi

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$66,730 - $105,200

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Sam's Cleaning & Hauling has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  equipment

Veteran Incentives

Franchise fee payment plan

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

11 hours

Classroom Training:

17 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $66,730 High - $105,200
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
