Savory Spice Shop
Spices, seasonings, extracts, sauce mixes
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
1805 E. 58th Ave., #C
Denver, CO 80216
CEO
Mike Johnston
Initial Investment ⓘ
$187,386 - $309,653
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,500 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Savory Spice Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3