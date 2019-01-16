Scenthound
Dog grooming
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Scenthound
Dog grooming

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

715 Commerce Wy., #10
Jupiter, FL 33458

CEO

Tim Vogel

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$205,500 - $377,500

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,000 - $49,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

16 hours

Classroom Training:

64 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $205,500 High - $377,500
Units
+25.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +33.3%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Florida
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Pet Supplies Plus

See More

Wild Birds Unlimited

See More

Petland

See More

Camp Bow Wow

See More

Dogtopia

Request Free Info

Wag N' Wash Natural Food & Bakery

See More

EarthWise Pet

See More

Aussie Pet Mobile Inc.

Franchise Articles

Powerful Business Women on a Mission to Transform the Fitness Culture

Powerful Business Women on a Mission to Transform the Fitness Culture

6 min read
Possible Ways To Research Your Franchise Business In 2019

Possible Ways To Research Your Franchise Business In 2019

Establishing any business, particularly a franchise business is a difficult and daunting task
Aashita Marya | 3 min read
Bed Bath & Beyond (Up 49 Percent This Year) Continues to Rise, but the Market Falls Flat

Bed Bath & Beyond (Up 49 Percent This Year) Continues to Rise, but the Market Falls Flat

Stocks were not feeling the love from investors on Valentine's Day.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Franchise Business Opportunities For Women

Franchise Business Opportunities For Women

According to data from Pricewaterhouse Coopers and the International Franchise Association, female business owners account for roughly 25% of total franchise unit ownership today.
Aashita Marya | 2 min read
Why These 3 Advisors Paid to Say 'No' Are Your Best Allies When Buying a Franchise

Why These 3 Advisors Paid to Say 'No' Are Your Best Allies When Buying a Franchise

Talk to these three people -- who are more likely to tell you 'no' -- before handing over your hard-earned cash for a franchise business.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 22nd, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing