Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery
Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery
Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
|

About
Founded

1971

Franchising Since

1976 (43 Years)

Corporate Address

5620 Glenridge Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30342

CEO

Steve DeSutter

Parent Company

Focus Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$503,814 - $800,484

Net-worth Requirement

$1,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

to 6%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 4%

Financing Options

Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

240 hours

Classroom Training:

50 hours

Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery is ranked #191 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Founded by Don and Dolores Dissman in 1971, Schlotzsky's serves meat, light and specialty sandwiches, along with pizzas, salads and soups. Today the company is a subsidiary of Focus Brands, which also franchises Carvel and Cinnabon.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $503,814 High - $800,484
Units
+2.2%+8 UNITS (1 Year) +5.7%+20 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Updated: September 11th, 2019
