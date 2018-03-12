The School Communications Agency
Electronic school newsletters
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
320 E. Vine Dr., #316
Ft. Collins, CO 80524
CEO
Chris Baker
Parent Company
The School Communications Agency Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$39,700 - $59,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$39,700
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
12%
The School Communications Agency offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
16-24 hours
Classroom Training:
16-20 hours