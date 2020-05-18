Scoop Soldiers
Scoop Soldiers
About
Founded

2010

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

1401 Harroun Ave.
McKinney, TX 75069

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$47,450 - $104,050

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

16%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

11.5 hours

Classroom Training:

28.5 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $47,450 High - $104,050
Units
+100.0%+8 UNITS (1 Year) +220.0%+11 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas
