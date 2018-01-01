Scout and Molly's Boutique
Women's clothing and accessories
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
640 Freedom Business Center Dr.. #131
King of Prussia, PA 19406
CEO
Ed Samane
Parent Company
FranLogic Scout Development LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$252,300 - $301,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$450,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Scout and Molly's Boutique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$1,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4