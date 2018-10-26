Sebanda Insurance
Property, casualty, life, and health insurance and annuity products
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
6337 S.W. 40th St.
Miami, FL 33155
CEO
Yaimi Mojena
Initial Investment ⓘ
$57,300 - $86,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
12.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Sebanda Insurance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 10