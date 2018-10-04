Self Made Training Facility
Private personal training and supplement sales
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
42265 Winchester Rd.
Temecula, CA 92590
CEO
Miguel Aguilar
Initial Investment ⓘ
$261,232 - $720,987
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$255,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Self Made Training Facility has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours