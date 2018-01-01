Sell4Free/List4Less
Real estate
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
10412 Allisonville Rd., #103
Fishers, IN 46038
CEO
Gary Bieberich
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$36,386 - $102,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $29,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
2 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $36,386 High - $102,300
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming, Canada
