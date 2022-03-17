Signal
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
#98 Ranked #212 last year
Initial investment
$78K - $221K
Units as of 2021
722 78.3% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Signal

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Security Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2003
Leadership
Reed Nyffeler, Owner/CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
73
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
722 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Corporate Address
3880 S. 149th St., #102
Omaha, NE 68144
Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Signal franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $150,000
Initial Investment
$78,200 - $221,150
Veteran Incentives
$3,500+ off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
3 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Signal offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Signal has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
65 hours
Classroom Training
27.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Signal landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Signal ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #98 in 2022

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #30 in 2021

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #17 in 2020

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #24 in 2021

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #26 in 2021

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Security Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2022

#1 in Security Services Category

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
