Skinovatio
Laser skin and body treatments
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Skinovatio
Laser skin and body treatments

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

2632 N. Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL 60614

CEO

Katarzyna Vigneau

Parent Company

New Look Laser Medical

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$124,900 - $196,970

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 1.5%

Financing Options

Skinovatio offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll

Skinovatio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

17 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $124,900 High - $196,970
Units
+50.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +50.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers

See More

American Family Care

See More

The Joint Corp.

Request Free Info

Interim HealthCare

See More

BrightStar Care

Request Free Info

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

See More

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC

Request Free Info

Destination Athlete LLC

Franchise Articles

Chick-fil-A Is the Most Beloved Fast-Food Chain in America, According to a Brand Intimacy Survey

Chick-fil-A Is the Most Beloved Fast-Food Chain in America, According to a Brand Intimacy Survey

Per the survey, 26.7% of people who visit Chick-fil-A said they were willing to pay up to 20% more at the chain.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Domino's Will Use E-Bikes to Deliver Pizzas Across the U.S.

Domino's Will Use E-Bikes to Deliver Pizzas Across the U.S.

It's an eco-friendly (and sometimes faster) alternative to delivery cars.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Why the 'A' in Chick-fil-A Is Capitalized

Why the 'A' in Chick-fil-A Is Capitalized

There's a hidden message in Chick-fil-A's logo.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
This Starbucks Executive Shares How Your Company Can Make a Positive Social Impact

This Starbucks Executive Shares How Your Company Can Make a Positive Social Impact

Jessica Abo sits down with a Starbucks executive to learn how the company is taking on community service, plastics and pay equity.
Jessica Abo | 4 min read
Chick-fil-A Likely Loses Out on More Than $1 Billion in Sales Every Year by Closing on Sundays -- and It's a Brilliant Business Strategy

Chick-fil-A Likely Loses Out on More Than $1 Billion in Sales Every Year by Closing on Sundays -- and It's a Brilliant Business Strategy

The chicken chain's founder, Truett Cathy, decided to close all locations on Sundays because of his Christian faith.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 15th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing