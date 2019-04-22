There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
2015
2018 (1 Years)
2632 N. Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL 60614
Katarzyna Vigneau
New Look Laser Medical
$124,900 - $196,970
$30,000 - $50,000
$30,000 - $50,000
6%
to 1.5%
Skinovatio offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Skinovatio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
40 hours
17 hours