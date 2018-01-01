Slim & Fit Franchise LLC
Weight-loss & fitness programs
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
7661 Crile Rd.
Concord, OH 44077
CEO
Jaime Brenkus
Initial Investment ⓘ
$70,100 - $141,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$85,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
3-5%
Slim & Fit Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
up to 3 days at grand opening
Classroom Training:
3 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 6