Smart Tires Franchise Offers A Better Way To Own A Successful Business

Smart Tires® is an innovative online tire store that sells directly to consumers in franchised territories. Owning a Smart Tires franchise gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to build a successful business in a recession-resistant, multi-billion dollar industry. Our franchise model is web-based which means you don't need a storefront and there's virtually no overhead.

As a franchise owner, you will help make it easier for our hard working customers to purchase a set of 4 brand new, brand name, tires through rent-to-own financing. We provide outstanding training and support and have streamlined the entire process for our franchise owners to keep costs low and maximize revenue potential.

Advantages To Owning A Smart Tires Franchise

Our unique franchise model is 100% online. You don't need a storefront and there's practically no overhead. Franchise owners can run their business from virtually anywhere.

We provide outstanding training and support. You’ll never feel like you’re on your own as a franchisee. We provide full training at your location, continued support, a strong web presence, and built-in marketing.

Unlike other Tire franchises where all the best locations are taken, Smart Tires is new, which means you have the opportunity to select the best territories and grow into new ones, before they are sold out.

Secure Your Future In A Stable Industry

American’s spend $43 billion a year on replacement tires accounting for roughly 17% of all automotive services in the United States.

Capitalize on a rapidly growing niche market segment. The typical Smart Tires customers are hard working American's with steady income, but not as much financial security as they want. Our customers work hard for their paycheck and need reliable transportation to earn a living, making Smart Tires an essential business.

By deciding to franchise with Smart Tires, you’ll also be joining a company, leading innovation in the tire industry. Remember all those years ago, when people said online shopping is the future. That's only now just beginning. Demand for speed of delivery, easy access to credit and convenience is constantly increasing. Your business will give thousands of hard working customers peace of mind without stressing over cost, risk, or damaging their credit.

Become An Owner Today

With the help of the Smart Tires® team, you could be up and running your rent-to-own tire business in 60 days! Contact us to learn more about becoming a franchise partner and discover why smart entrepreneurs choose Smart Tires.