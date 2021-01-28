Smart Tires USALease-to-own tires
- Total Units
-
2 Yearly Data not available
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$46K - $77K
Company Overview
About Smart Tires USA
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Wheels & Tires, Automotive,
- Founded
- 2018
- Parent Company
- GRW Holdings LLC
- Leadership
- Jerry Gibboni, Managing Member
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (1 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 2
Information for Franchisees
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,900 - $39,900
- Initial Investment
- $46,450 - $77,400
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.5%
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 3 days
- Classroom Training
- 3 days
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Smart Tires Franchise Offers A Better Way To Own A Successful Business
Smart Tires® is an innovative online tire store that sells directly to consumers in franchised territories. Owning a Smart Tires franchise gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to build a successful business in a recession-resistant, multi-billion dollar industry. Our franchise model is web-based which means you don't need a storefront and there's virtually no overhead.
As a franchise owner, you will help make it easier for our hard working customers to purchase a set of 4 brand new, brand name, tires through rent-to-own financing. We provide outstanding training and support and have streamlined the entire process for our franchise owners to keep costs low and maximize revenue potential.
Advantages To Owning A Smart Tires Franchise
Our unique franchise model is 100% online. You don't need a storefront and there's practically no overhead. Franchise owners can run their business from virtually anywhere.
We provide outstanding training and support. You’ll never feel like you’re on your own as a franchisee. We provide full training at your location, continued support, a strong web presence, and built-in marketing.
Unlike other Tire franchises where all the best locations are taken, Smart Tires is new, which means you have the opportunity to select the best territories and grow into new ones, before they are sold out.
Secure Your Future In A Stable Industry
American’s spend $43 billion a year on replacement tires accounting for roughly 17% of all automotive services in the United States.
Capitalize on a rapidly growing niche market segment. The typical Smart Tires customers are hard working American's with steady income, but not as much financial security as they want. Our customers work hard for their paycheck and need reliable transportation to earn a living, making Smart Tires an essential business.
By deciding to franchise with Smart Tires, you’ll also be joining a company, leading innovation in the tire industry. Remember all those years ago, when people said online shopping is the future. That's only now just beginning. Demand for speed of delivery, easy access to credit and convenience is constantly increasing. Your business will give thousands of hard working customers peace of mind without stressing over cost, risk, or damaging their credit.
Become An Owner Today
With the help of the Smart Tires® team, you could be up and running your rent-to-own tire business in 60 days! Contact us to learn more about becoming a franchise partner and discover why smart entrepreneurs choose Smart Tires.
