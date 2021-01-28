Smart Tires USA

Total Units
2 Yearly Data not available
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$46K - $77K

Company Overview

About Smart Tires USA

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Wheels & Tires, Automotive,
Founded
2018
Parent Company
GRW Holdings LLC
Leadership
Jerry Gibboni, Managing Member

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units
2

Franchisor Information

Social
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Corporate Address
12042 Blanco Rd., #102
San Antonio, TX 78216
Corporate Address: Smart Tires USA

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900 - $39,900
Initial Investment
$46,450 - $77,400
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
3 days
Classroom Training
3 days
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

From the Advertiser

Smart Tires Franchise Offers A Better Way To Own A Successful Business

Smart Tires® is an innovative online tire store that sells directly to consumers in franchised territories. Owning a Smart Tires franchise gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to build a successful business in a recession-resistant, multi-billion dollar industry. Our franchise model is web-based which means you don't need a storefront and there's virtually no overhead.

As a franchise owner, you will help make it easier for our hard working customers to purchase a set of 4 brand new, brand name, tires through rent-to-own financing. We provide outstanding training and support and have streamlined the entire process for our franchise owners to keep costs low and maximize revenue potential.

Advantages To Owning A Smart Tires Franchise

Our unique franchise model is 100% online. You don't need a storefront and there's practically no overhead. Franchise owners can run their business from virtually anywhere.

We provide outstanding training and support. You’ll never feel like you’re on your own as a franchisee. We provide full training at your location, continued support, a strong web presence, and built-in marketing.

Unlike other Tire franchises where all the best locations are taken, Smart Tires is new, which means you have the opportunity to select the best territories and grow into new ones, before they are sold out.

Secure Your Future In A Stable Industry

American’s spend $43 billion a year on replacement tires accounting for roughly 17% of all automotive services in the United States.

Capitalize on a rapidly growing niche market segment. The typical Smart Tires customers are hard working American's with steady income, but not as much financial security as they want. Our customers work hard for their paycheck and need reliable transportation to earn a living, making Smart Tires an essential business.

By deciding to franchise with Smart Tires, you’ll also be joining a company, leading innovation in the tire industry. Remember all those years ago, when people said online shopping is the future. That's only now just beginning. Demand for speed of delivery, easy access to credit and convenience is constantly increasing. Your business will give thousands of hard working customers peace of mind without stressing over cost, risk, or damaging their credit.

Become An Owner Today

With the help of the Smart Tires® team, you could be up and running your rent-to-own tire business in 60 days! Contact us to learn more about becoming a franchise partner and discover why smart entrepreneurs choose Smart Tires.

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 23rd, 2020
