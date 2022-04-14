Smash Labs Rage Rooms

Smash Labs Rage Rooms

Rage rooms and ax throwing
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$129K - $183K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Smash Labs Rage Rooms

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Ax Throwing, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Smash Labs Holdings
Leadership
Brandon Millbrandt, Owner & VP

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
175 W. 900 S.
St. George, UT 84770
Corporate Address: Smash Labs Rage Rooms

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Smash Labs Rage Rooms franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$128,500 - $182,700
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8.89%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.89%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
34 hours
Classroom Training
13 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Smash Labs Rage Rooms landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
