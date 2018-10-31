Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza
Pizza
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
111 2nd Ave. N.E., #900
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
CEO
Matt Mongoven
Parent Company
Fourth Avenue Restaurant Group LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$388,000 - $687,300
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours