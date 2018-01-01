Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
About
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 7501
Breckenridge, CO 80424
CEO
Karen Cockrill
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$12,210 - $21,750
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,500 - $13,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Financing Options
Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Bio
Founder Karen Cockrill named Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care after a family pet, a beagle named Dixie who was nicknamed Snaggle Foot. Snaggle Foot franchisees offer pet sitting, dog walking, house-sitting, in-home boarding, backyard cleanup and pet taxi services. In case of emergencies, all franchisees receive certification in pet CPR and first aid during their training. The company also offers online scheduling with a mobile app.
Cost
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
