Bio

Founder Karen Cockrill named Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care after a family pet, a beagle named Dixie who was nicknamed Snaggle Foot. Snaggle Foot franchisees offer pet sitting, dog walking, house-sitting, in-home boarding, backyard cleanup and pet taxi services. In case of emergencies, all franchisees receive certification in pet CPR and first aid during their training. The company also offers online scheduling with a mobile app.