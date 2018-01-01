Solar Roast Coffee
Coffee roasted using solar power
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
226 N. Main St.
Pueblo, CO 81003
CEO
Lisa Becker
Initial Investment ⓘ
$260,350 - $344,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Solar Roast Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$20,000 off franchise fee
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, West, Canada, Eastern Europe, Mexico, Western Europe