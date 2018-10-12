Sometimes Spouse
Handyman and household services
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
1604 Spring Valley Rd.
Hewitt, TX 76643
CEO
Christy Ogle
Parent Company
Sometimes Partners
Initial Investment ⓘ
$31,150 - $66,618
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,999 - $24,999
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Sometimes Spouse offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Sometimes Spouse has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$4,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5