Soul Focus
Wellness centers
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
7 Meridian Rd.
Eatontown, NJ 07724
CEO
Raj Gupta
Parent Company
Raj Gupta Enterprises
Initial Investment ⓘ
$706,350 - $2,216,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Soul Focus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours