Southern Striping
Pavement striping, sealcoating, and repairs; traffic signs
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
6089 Janes Ln.
Naples, FL 34112
CEO
Michael Weaver
Parent Company
Parking Lot Experts LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$45,200 - $98,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $10,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
54 hours
Classroom Training:
44 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2