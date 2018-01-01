spa810 Laser, Skin & Massage
Laser hair removal, facials, skin care, massage, body contouring
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
7950 E. Redfield Rd., #280
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
CEO
John Dunatov
Initial Investment ⓘ
$556,200 - $920,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
spa810 Laser, Skin & Massage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Reduced franchise fee (varies)
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
45 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training as needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 15