Space2Sleep
Custom wall beds and cabinetry

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

558 Mockingbird Trail
Bailey, CO 80421

Parent Company

Everest Franchising LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$29,440 - $59,045

Net-worth Requirement

$5,000 - $25,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$10,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Online Support

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

16 hours

Classroom Training:

22 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $29,440 High - $59,045
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

