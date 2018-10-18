Spaulding Decon LLC
Crime-scene, meth-lab, and hoarding cleanup; mold remediation
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
3615 E. 7th Ave.
Tampa, FL 33605
CEO
Laura Spaulding-Koppel
Initial Investment ⓘ
$106,900 - $132,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Spaulding Decon LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
60 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3