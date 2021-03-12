Find out what franchise is right for you
Units as of 2021
2 (1 added in 3 years)
100.0%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$38K - $53K
Company Overview

About Special Strong

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Miscellaneous Health Services, Children's Fitness Programs
Founded
2016
Leadership
Daniel Stein, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
3420 Eldorado Pkwy., #4
McKinney, TX 75071
Corporate Address: Special Strong

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Special Strong franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$37,850 - $53,300
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$10,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Additional Training
Virtual training
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Special Strong landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

