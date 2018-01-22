Spray-Net Inc.
Exterior spray painting
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
1490 Rue de Coulomb
Boucherville, QC J4B 7M2
CEO
Carmelo Marsala
Initial Investment ⓘ
$138,250 - $234,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
11%
Spray-Net Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 5