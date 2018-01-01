Stay at Home
Nonmedical in-home care
About
9821 Cogdill Rd., #1
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
9821 Cogdill Rd., #1
Knoxville, TN 37932
CEO
John Batcheller
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,900 - $88,900
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,900 - $45,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Financing Options
Stay at Home has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $65,900 High - $88,900
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
