Staymobile
Electronics repairs and accessories
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
1850 Parkway Pl., #720
Marietta, GA 30067
CEO
Brian Hutto
Parent Company
Staymobile Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$72,500 - $176,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Staymobile has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3