Steak n Shake Enterprises Inc.
Steakburgers & milkshakes
Founded
1934
Franchising Since
1945 (73 Years)
Corporate Address
107 S. Pennsylvania St., #400
Indianapolis, IN 46204
CEO
Sardar Biglari
Parent Company
Consolidated Products Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$672,000 - $1,835,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Steak n Shake Enterprises Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1,152 hours
Additional Training:
Manager training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
60 - 80