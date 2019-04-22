STEAM City Kids
Mobile STEAM enrichment programs
STEAM City Kids
Mobile STEAM enrichment programs

About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

4613 N. University Dr., #619
Coral Springs, FL 33067

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$73,778 - $81,098

Net-worth Requirement

$26,500

Liquid Cash Requirement

$26,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$26,500 - $26,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

STEAM City Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

32 hours

Classroom Training:

8 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5 - 10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $73,778 High - $81,098
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: June 6th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing