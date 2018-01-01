StearClear
Designated-driver service
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
234 Morse Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Initial Investment ⓘ
$53,400 - $143,050
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $93,750
Ongoing Royalty Fee
20%
Ad Royalty Fee
$200/mo.
StearClear offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
3 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 20