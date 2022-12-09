Sticky Fingers Cooking

Sticky Fingers Cooking

Mobile cooking school for children
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$77K - $125K
Units as of 2022
5 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Sticky Fingers Cooking

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2011
Parent Company
SFC Team Franchise LLC
Leadership
Erin Fletter, CEO
Corporate Address
3030 E. 6th Ave.
Denver, CO 80206
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
5 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sticky Fingers Cooking franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$48,000
Initial Investment
$77,428 - $125,279
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sticky Fingers Cooking has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
22
Classroom Training
56
Additional Training
Online
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
