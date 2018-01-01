Bio

Stork News of America Inc. was founded in 1983 and began franchising in 1984. It has more than 135 locations in the United States and Canada. Stork News has an arrangement with Babies “R” Us that places Stork News displays in all Babies “R” Us units that are located in an area where a Stork News franchisee is present, thus offering franchisees automatic advertising. Stork News of America is based in Fayetteville, North Carolina.