About
1305 Hope Mills Rd., #A
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
1305 Hope Mills Rd., #A
Fayetteville, NC 28304
CEO
Cheryl Young
Parent Company
Stork News of America, Inc.
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$11,530 - $75,700
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$8,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$800-1.2K/yr.
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
National Media
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Bio
Stork News of America Inc. was founded in 1983 and began franchising in 1984. It has more than 135 locations in the United States and Canada. Stork News has an arrangement with Babies “R” Us that places Stork News displays in all Babies “R” Us units that are located in an area where a Stork News franchisee is present, thus offering franchisees automatic advertising. Stork News of America is based in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $11,530 High - $75,700
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
