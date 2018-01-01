Stronghold Floors
Floor coatings
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
2231 S. Market St., #100
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
CEO
Michael Mincemoyer
Parent Company
Stronghold Floors Int'l. Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$74,500 - $178,150
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5-3.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Stronghold Floors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
45 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
New product training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5