Sugarmoon Salon
Sugaring hair removal, beauty services
About
Founded

2001

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

1201 Orange St., #600
Wilmington, DE 19801

CEO

Paola Girotti

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$119,000 - $274,000

Net-worth Requirement

$30,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Sugarmoon Salon has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

75 hours

Classroom Training:

5 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $119,000 High - $274,000
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

