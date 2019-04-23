Superior Fence & Rail
Fence sales and installation

Superior Fence & Rail
Fence sales and installation

About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2017 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

510 Superior Commerce Point
Oviedo, FL 32765

CEO

Chrisopher L. Johnson

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$88,000 - $196,500

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Security/Safety Procedures

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

60 hours

Classroom Training:

60 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $88,000 High - $196,500
Units
+116.7%+7 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Budget Blinds LLC

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

See More

Goosehead Insurance Agency LLC

See More

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC

See More

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

See More

Estrella Insurance

See More

Mr. Rooter

Franchise Articles

Franchising Provides Owners With a Proven Model and Opportunities to Evolve the System

Franchising Provides Owners With a Proven Model and Opportunities to Evolve the System

The value of owning a franchise is the operating system.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
How This Franchise CEO Learned to Lead By Making Mistakes

How This Franchise CEO Learned to Lead By Making Mistakes

SpeedPro president and CEO Larry Oberly is haunted by some of his earliest missteps as a manager. But today, that's made him a better boss.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
What Franchises Should Know Before Hiring a PR Firm

What Franchises Should Know Before Hiring a PR Firm

Franchisors and franchisees alike can benefit from a talented PR firm that can get the attention of new customers. Here's how to find a match.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Left Tesla to Open a Tech Repair Franchise

Why This Entrepreneur Left Tesla to Open a Tech Repair Franchise

Minhthe Nguyen used to be an overworked Silicon Valley engineer. Now, as a uBreakiFix franchisee, he's still overworked -- but happier than ever.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
From Laid Off to a Million-Dollar Business

From Laid Off to a Million-Dollar Business

How a passion for travel blossomed into a successful second career.
4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: March 27th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.