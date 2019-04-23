2002
2017 (3 Years)
510 Superior Commerce Point
Oviedo, FL 32765
Chrisopher L. Johnson
$88,000 - $196,500
$250,000
$250,000
$35,000 - $35,000
6%
1%
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
60 hours
60 hours
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.