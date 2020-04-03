Surveillance Secure
Surveillance Secure
Commercial electronic security services

About
Founded

2006

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

849 Quince Orchard Blvd., #F
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

CEO

Kim Hartman

Parent Company

Surveillance Secure Franchising LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$135,070 - $243,350

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$60,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $90,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Surveillance Secure has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

$6,000 advertising jump-start package

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $135,070 High - $243,350
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchising Provides Owners With a Proven Model and Opportunities to Evolve the System

Franchising Provides Owners With a Proven Model and Opportunities to Evolve the System

The value of owning a franchise is the operating system.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
How This Franchise CEO Learned to Lead By Making Mistakes

How This Franchise CEO Learned to Lead By Making Mistakes

SpeedPro president and CEO Larry Oberly is haunted by some of his earliest missteps as a manager. But today, that's made him a better boss.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
What Franchises Should Know Before Hiring a PR Firm

What Franchises Should Know Before Hiring a PR Firm

Franchisors and franchisees alike can benefit from a talented PR firm that can get the attention of new customers. Here's how to find a match.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Left Tesla to Open a Tech Repair Franchise

Why This Entrepreneur Left Tesla to Open a Tech Repair Franchise

Minhthe Nguyen used to be an overworked Silicon Valley engineer. Now, as a uBreakiFix franchisee, he's still overworked -- but happier than ever.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
From Laid Off to a Million-Dollar Business

From Laid Off to a Million-Dollar Business

How a passion for travel blossomed into a successful second career.
4 min read

