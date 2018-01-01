Sushi Runner
Sushi and Thai food
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
16010 N.W. 57 Ave., #126
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
CEO
Guillermo Juarez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$268,400 - $362,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Sushi Runner has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
12 hours