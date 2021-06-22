Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

Crepes, waffles, panini, salads, drinks
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$754K - $991K
Units as of 2021
10 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2012
Parent Company
Sweet Paris Franchise LLC
Leadership
Scott Haehnel, Director of Strategic Partnerships

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
10 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
4400 Post Oak Pkwy., #2250
Houston, TX 77027
Corporate Address: Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$753,600 - $990,600
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
266 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
