Sweetberry
Acai bowls, poke bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps

Sweetberry
Acai bowls, poke bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps

About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2018 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

3 Lydia Dr.
West New York, NJ 07093

Leadership

Desi Saran, Founder & CEO

Parent Company

Sweetberry Holdings LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$123,700 - $260,000

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Sweetberry has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $123,700 High - $260,000
Units
+280.0%+14 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

Related Franchises

See More

Culver's

See More

Smoothie King

See More

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

See More

Nekter Juice Bar Inc.

See More

Paris Baguette

See More

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

See More

Orion Food Systems LLC

See More

Kolache Factory

Franchise Articles

How Many Franchise Locations Should You Own?

How Many Franchise Locations Should You Own?

5 multi-unit franchisees, ranging from 2 locations to 770, share their experience.
Stephanie Schomer | 11 min read
5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

Understanding the numbers, knowing your operation inside and out, and being the best at one thing at a minimum are keys to survival
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

As the president of a business deemed essential throughout the crisis, here's what I've learned.
Tim Davis | 4 min read
Wild for Animals? Check Out the Top 6 Franchises for Pet Lovers

Wild for Animals? Check Out the Top 6 Franchises for Pet Lovers

Here's how to own your own business... while spending time with furry (or feathered) friends.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
What Restaurant Franchising Will Look Like in 2021

What Restaurant Franchising Will Look Like in 2021

Three areas for restaurants to focus on right now to be prepared.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 10th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing